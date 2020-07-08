In this session from Reuters Events’ recent Virtual Responsible Business Week, Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer of LafargeHolcim, one of the event’s sponsors, explains how the company is cutting CO2 emissions while eliminate waste

The built environment consumes more than one-third of the materials that are extracted from the planet every year, and the OECD expects this volume to double by 2060.

In her presentation at Reuters Events’ recent Virtual Responsible Business Week, Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer of LafargeHolcim, explained how the Swiss building materials company is driving down its own CO2 emissions and promoting circular construction methods. Last year, she says, LafargeHolcim generated half a million tons of waste but reused 48m tonnes of materials.