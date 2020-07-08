In this panel discussion at Reuters Events’ recent Virtual Sustainable Business Week, leaders from BlackRock, L’Oréal and Porter Novelli talked about how the pandemic has changed how companies communicate on purpose

The issues businesses need to communicate today are vast and complex. At this extraordinary time, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, engaging costumers on sustainability has never been more important.

During this recent panel discussion at Reuters Events’ recent Virtual Sustainable Business Week, Ryan O'Keeffe, managing director of BlackRock; Alexandra Palt, chief sustainability officer of L’Oréal; and Ravi Sunnak, executive vice-president for Sustainable Development Goals at Porter Novelli, gave their insights on how companies can successfully demonstrate integrity and leadership.

The session was moderated by Liam Dowd, managing director of Reuters Events Sustainable Business.

<br />

1305 Purpose Driven Communications from Reuters Events on Vimeo.