Join key figures and speakers from across multiple industries on tackling the challenges of the energy transition at Transform: Energy & Carbon, September 28-29, part of the new Reuters Events Transform Europe Virtual Series

Businesses are living through a period of unprecedented change. Driven by the climate emergency and incoming regulation, plus shareholder, employee and consumer pressure, every business is being challenged with how to become a low-carbon enterprise.

This September at Transform: Energy & Carbon we will bring together CEOs, CPOs, CSOs and heads of sustainability, energy and sourcing from leading companies across multiple industries to address the challenge; how companies can reduce carbon emissions and develop regenerative strategies, whilst continuing to deliver products and services that ensure the business prospers.

Key areas of discussion over the two-day live virtual conference will include:

• Delivering a Green, Clean Form of Recovery post Covid-19

• Leveraging Digital Technology for Scope 3 Strategy and Delivery

• Carbon Strategy: Corporate Governance of Science-Based Targets

• Developing an Integrated Energy Strategy

• Identifying and Investing in New Energy Solutions

• Creating a Carbon-Conscious Supply Chain

• Supercharging Green Energy Development Across Your Supply Chain Through Collaborations

Find out more about the event here.

Join these invaluable conversations as we share tangible strategies and solutions on how to operate, design, manufacture and supply a net-positive business. Sign up here for free now.

We are currently accepting submissions for speakers and lead supporters/partners for these two events. If you are interested in being involved in Reuters Events Transform Europe 2020 virtual events and showcase leadership and ambition to our global audience, then please do get back to us as soon as possible, as we have a limited number of availabilities. Get in touch with Matt Buckingham, at matt.buckingham@ethicalcorp.com

For more information contact: Alexia Croft, Project Director, Reuters Events Sustainable Business, +44 (0) 20 8078 6978 – alexia.croft@ethicalcorp.com

Reuters Events Sustainable Business is to help businesses around the globe do the right thing by their customers and the world. We believe this is not only how to guarantee a future for all, but makes good business sense. We serve sustainability, communications, supply chain and ESG with topical and insightful business intelligence and meeting places.

We provide business intelligence to more than 3,000 multinational companies every year. Our customers are also NGOs, think-tanks, academia, governments and consultancies. We publish the leading responsible business magazine, website, and research reports. Our conferences are widely recognised as the best in the field bringing together CEOs, heads of business, ESG investors and public bodies to shape the future of responsible business. We're a part of Reuters Events and based in London.