In our July/August issue, The Ethical Corporation looks at how corporate renewable power purchasing in helping to keep growth aloft, why Europe is pinning its hopes on hydrogen, hydropower's green makeover, advances in vehicle-to-grid technology, progress on electrifying aviation, and how lithium battery potential is heating up the geothermal market

Along with the fresh new design of the magazine this month, reflecting our new ownership by Thomson Reuters, readers may notice that we have added the definite article to the title, so we are now The Ethical Corporation magazine.

The change in name is subtle, reflecting the fact that we will continue to offer the same high calibre of independent journalism and expert analysis that we have in the past, focusing on the issues that matter most to our sustainability-minded community of companies, investors, NGOs and policymakers.

This month’s July/August issue is a prime example, as we take stock of the energy transition in a global economy still in the grips of Covid-19. You can download it for free by clicking on the cover of the magazine, below.

Mark Hillsdon and I look at how corporate power purchase agreements are helping fuel the market for renewables, particularly in the US. Angeli Mehta reports on how the EU is pinning its hopes on hydrogen to deliver its Green Deal, and Mike Scott digs into why vehicle-to-grid energy storage technology holds the key to the electric vehicle revolution. He also highlights one innovative new energy storage solution provided by the UK’s Highview Power.

Mark Hillsdon looks at a new generation of sustainable hydropower, the world’s largest source of renewable energy, and Catherine Early writes about how geothermal is poised for expansion, with pilot projects that are extracting lithium from geothermal brine.

She also looks at how progress on electrifying aircraft is continuing despite Covid-19.

And Harriet Lamb of Ashden Awards rounds off our coverage with her comment piece arguing that frontline clean energy enterprises in developing countries can’t be allowed to fail, despite the grave danger they face because of the pandemic. I was particularly moved by the rare story of hope from the Yemen, whose people are in the grips of starvation from years of conflict and now coronavirus.

There, the UNDP has helped people set up community-owned solar microgrids, one of them owned and operated entirely by women.

Meanwhile, there is also a sponsored comment piece from Christopher Wellise, chief sustainability officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, on how HPE’s technology seeks to help jumpstart a resilient economy in the wake of Covid-19.

Like the community we serve, The Ethical Corporation is at a turning point. With our new ownership by Thomson Reuters, we will be better equipped to help inform business decision-making consistent with achieving the Paris Agreement and the SDGs.

Have a great summer and we look forward to being back in September with our issue on the sustainable agenda for oceans.

Warm regards,

Terry Slavin

Editor-in-chief

The Ethical Corporation magazine