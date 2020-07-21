Comment: LRN Corporation’s Emily Miner says the next six months will put corporate commitments to ethics and compliance to the test

Countless corporate scandals over the past few years are laying to rest the adage of a “bad apple” as opposed to a poisoned tree.

The Volkswagen emission testing scandal in Europe, the Serco tagging fraud scandal in the United Kingdom, the collapse of the Vale SA dam in Brazil, the failures of the Boeing 737 MAX in the United States, and many more have exposed a gap between companies’ stated ethical principles, codified in their ethics and compliance (E&C) programs, and the realities of their culture and conduct.

Now, as countries and businesses in Europe and elsewhere begin to slowly reopen and transform on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, corporate culture and conduct will be key bellwethers of our future. In so many ways, Covid-19 and the current reopening are a stress test for leaders. How are they holding up?

As the pandemic took hold, we at LRN Corporation published a report, Confronting the Root Causes of Misconduct, based on a global survey of 500 ethics, compliance, and legal professionals, that may shed some light. Our assessment of companies’ cultures of accountability is mixed:

Just 46% say their leaders support effective sanctions or penalties on senior executives and high performers who are involved in misconduct.

While 75% of E&C professionals say their organisation requires employees’ ethical conduct to be evaluated when deciding promotions, only 56% require it be evaluated for bonus allocations.

Encouragingly, though – particularly in this current environment – 83% say they believe the E&C function has the ability to raise issues directly with the C-suite or board.

A US senate hearing in June on the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, in which 157 people died. Credit: Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

The report points to commonalities amongst companies with strong ethical cultures: affirmative values play a part in business decisions; employees can speak out without fear of retaliation; and governance is driven by values and transparency. These pillars of ethical culture determine whether the rules will be followed, ignored, or circumvented.

Companies won’t get a pass on ethically questionable practices because of the pandemic, and regulators know that the tone is set from the top. The UK Bribery Act 2010 Guidance states: “Those at the top of an organisation are in the best position to foster a culture of integrity” (Principle 2.1). This is a sentiment echoed by the Agence Française Anti-Corruption in 2017: “Implementation of … an anti-corruption compliance programme relies on top management’s commitment to establish a culture of integrity, transparency and compliance.” So how can leaders ensure these pillars are upheld?

As businesses reopen and ramp up, many will be focused on recouping as much revenue, share, or output as possible in an attempt to “make up” for the downturn. This is understandable, and yet is a major concern of the compliance professionals we’ve spoken to, as the pressure creates a heightened risk of misconduct.

We found that when leaders weigh ethics and compliance criteria, their employees are 3.8 times more likely to do the right thing, even when not in their own interest

Leaders must be aware of explicit and implicit signals sent by their words, actions, and strategies, at all times, but especially now. Reopening plans and business goals should be connected back to corporate values and ethical principles, both in how plans and goals are communicated and in the practice employees see on the ground.

Our survey suggests that such an approach will pay dividends. We found that when leaders weigh ethics and compliance criteria as they pursue business and revenue opportunities, their employees are 4.3 times more likely to question decisions that seem to conflict with organisational values and 3.8 times more likely to do the “right thing”, even if it’s not in their personal best interest.

Fostering an environment where people are free to speak up, not only to report misconduct or unethical behaviour, but to contribute their ideas, share feedback, and question why we do things, has never been more important. In fact, employees’ willingness to “speak out” is the top indicator of a culture of compliance, according to a behavioural ethics study that examined 45 potential predictors of misconduct.

And yet, our survey shows that only 67% of employees speak up during team meetings if their manager is there, and only 66% are comfortable skipping levels to raise ethical concerns. We collected our data at the end of 2019, before the rise of the pandemic, and it’s likely these numbers would be even lower today, with many fearing “rocking the boat” would jeopardise their employment.

Demonstrators in front of the Vale SA bulding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 30, 2019. . Credit: Sergio Moraes/Reuters