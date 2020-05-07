Ethical Corporation's managing director Liam Dowd talks to Satya Tripathi, UN UN Assistant Secretary-General and Head of New York Office at UN Environment Programme on build back better, moving from shareholder value to stakeholder values and more

As part of the 2020 Virtual Responsible Business Week I interviewed Satya Tripathi of the UNEP to get his thoughts and ideas as to why now's the time for business to re-imagine a new normal and turn from a system focused on the value proposition to one of a proposition of values.

You can watch the 15-minute interview below: