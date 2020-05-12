Ethical Corporation's managing director Liam Dowd talks to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on tackling science denial and dark money influencing US policies

As part of the Responsible Business Summit Series I talk with Senator Whitehouse on the political forces blocking meaningful climate action and the subsequent impact that has had on science-denial – which we’ve seen manifest itself in the recent Covid-19 pandemic. He calls on corporate America to reform or quit the trade organizations and other bad actors in their midst and unite in support of science and real climate legislation.