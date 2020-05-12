By Liam Dowd on May 12, 2020

Ethical Corporation's managing director Liam Dowd talks to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on tackling science denial and dark money influencing US policies

As part of the Responsible Business Summit Series I talk with Senator Whitehouse on the political forces blocking meaningful climate action and the subsequent impact that has had on science-denial – which we’ve seen manifest itself in the recent Covid-19 pandemic. He calls on corporate America to reform or quit the trade organizations and other bad actors in their midst and unite in support of science and real climate legislation.

Senator Whitehouse  #RBSNY  Responsible Business Summit  Dark Money  Science Denial  climate action 

