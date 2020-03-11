Over the past couple of weeks, the Reuters Events team has been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak, with the wellbeing of customers at the front of our mind and have sought feedback from participants, local health authorities and government bodies.

Given the rapidly evolving situation in New York, this morning we took the difficult decision to postpone The Responsible Business Summit until September 21-22, 2020.

September’s event will take place in the same venue, The Marriott Brooklyn Bridge, and will benefit from co-location with the Reuters Events ESG Investment Summit.

Further to this, our team has been working tirelessly over recent weeks to develop a full virtualization suite for our customers, enabling increased learning, networking and business development opportunities - this will be a key addition to the September event.

We've already had a number of speakers re-confirm their involvement for the September event.

I'd like to take this time to thank everyone that's been involved and supported the event over the past few weeks, during challenging and unprecedented times.

The team and I look forward to welcoming you all to #RBSNY in September.

If you have any questions then please do get in touch.

Best wishes,

Liam

liam.dowd@ethicalcorp.com