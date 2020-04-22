Reuters Events owner to align to 1.5°C pathway, the most ambitious aim of the Science Based Targets initiative

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters Events, announced that it will work to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The new targets align to worldwide efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious aim of the Science Based Targets initiative.

“We are glad to be stepping up our efforts to become an even more environmentally responsible company,” said Stephane Bello, vice chairman, Thomson Reuters. “Globally, we will continue to work towards achieving our current sustainability goals while aligning our longer-term efforts to Science Based Targets.”

“This is a big step forward for Thomson Reuters in this area. In addition to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of our business, we will continue to inform and support our customers with the trusted news, analytics and tailored environmental law and disclosure solutions they need to evaluate their own efforts to address climate change,” Bello added.

Thomson Reuters’ goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 contemplates a reduction of its current carbon footprint of 117,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, which declined 6.2% in 2019 compared to the prior year. The company plans to target its reduction efforts on energy use for its data centres and offices, business travel, and the creation, support and delivery of products.

The new targets build on a decade of carbon-reduction work at Thomson Reuters, including achieving carbon neutrality in 2019, and the company’s previously announced plans to source renewable energy for 100% of its global energy needs by 2020 through purchasing of renewable energy credits, including wind energy in Brazil, Canada, India and the US.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialised information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals, combined with the world’s most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

Photo by sumikophoto/Shutterstock