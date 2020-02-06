Ray Cameron joins speaker roster at flagship RBSNY event

I am delighted to announce that Ray Cameron, Managing Director, Head of Investment Stewardship, BlackRock is to join #RBSNY [March 17-18].

Ray Cameron has confirmed he will be joining the speaker roster at Ethical Corporation’s flagship North American show, The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020 [March 17-18]. 650+ CEOs, Chief Sustainability Officers, ESG investors and leading NGOs from across the globe will share their latest strategies, and more importantly, tangible insights into how they are helping deliver the required transformation of business and leading the decade of action

Experts Driving the Future of Business at RBSNY:

• CEO, Firmenich

• CEO, Hermes Investment

• CEO, Hanesbrands

• Managing Director, Head of Green Bonds, JP Morgan

• President & CEO, Newmont

• Head of Responsible Investment Americas, APG Asset Management

• Chief Sustainability, Unilever

• Head of Sustainable Finance Americas, ING

• President & CEO, Shift

But just how do you go about designing for this level of ambitious change? The Responsible Business Summit New York 2020 is the only forum bringing together senior brand leaders in an intimate setting for two days of honest, frank and open discussion on how to deliver the required change of business and society.

Ray Cameron, Head of Investment Stewardship at BlackRock, will be speaking at RBSNY 2020.

The latest agenda, along with the up-to-date speaker line-up, can be seen here.

The Responsible Business Summit New York is Ethical Corporation’s flagship North American event, where 650 business leaders turn words into action to deliver a sustainable future for all.

More information about the event can be found here. To confirm a place at this year’s event click here.

