New Speakers have joined the 19th annual Responsible Business Summit Europe [May 27-28th, 2020) in London

Carmel McQuaid, Head of Sustainable Business, Marks and Spencer – Magnus Billing, CEO, Alecta – Mark Barnett, President UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics, MasterCard – Pia Heidenmark, Chief Sustainable Officer, Ikea Group join the list of CEOs and business leaders from across Europe coming to discuss how to lead the decade of action.

Across the two days they will be joined by the likes of:

Rebeca Marmot, Chief Sustainability Officer,Unilever

Steve Waywood, Chief Responsible Investment Officer,Aviva

Ryan O’Keefe, Managing Director, Blackrock

Magnus Billing, CEO,Alecta

Catherine Howarth, CEO, ShareAction

The latest agenda, along with the up-to-date speaker line-up, can be seen here.

The Responsible Business Summit Europe is the premier platform where senior practitioners from across the country meet and share practical ideas on how their businesses can lead the change to a new sustainable future.

More information about the event can be found here. Currently, passes for the event are discounted by £500. To confirm a place at next year’s event click here.

For further details contact Ana Uzcanga at ana.uzcanga@ethicalcorp.com or call +44 (0) 207 375 7213.

[Ends]

Ethical Corporation’s mission is to help businesses around the globe do the right thing by their customers and the world. We believe this is not only how to ensure a future for all but makes good business sense. We serve CSR, compliance, risk and governance communities with topical and insightful business intelligence and meeting places.

We provide business intelligence to more than 3,000 multinational companies every year. Our customers are also NGOs, think-tanks, academia, governments and consultancies. We publish the leading responsible business magazine, website, and research reports. Our conferences are widely recognized as the best in the field