Flagship Responsible Business Week event moves online to include impressive 30+ speaker faculty plus panels, interactive workshops and bespoke networking opportunities – June 8th to 16th

As we self-isolate, we must be careful not to isolate our ideas and thoughts.

We have the opportunity to ensure we deliver a clean, low-carbon and inclusive global recovery. It has never been more important for our industry to share, collaborate and inspire. For that reason, we’re hosting the Responsible Business Week [June 8-16], as an online event and it will be entirely free to attend.

We are humbled that our speakers and partners are going online with us, and share our belief that we must do what we can to carry on communicating at this critical time.

Check out the full, comprehensive virtual offering here, all completely free to access!

Why The Responsible Business Week Virtual is essential viewing:

It’s free for all to join: In such a difficult time, we want to unify the industry and we’ve taken the decision to allow anyone to sign up to listen live, ask questions and participate. If you are a corporate attendee, you’ll also get access to a full meeting service so you can set up bespoke one-to-one meetings with fellow attendees.

A speaker faculty even better than before: You’ll learn from 30+ speakers with 20+ free sessions with presentations, panels, fireside chats, interactive workshops and Q&A. You’ll also see hours of additional live and on-demand content, including exclusives from Unilever, Aviva, Hermes Investment, UN Environment and many more.

Connect with industry leaders around the world: Without the constraints of geography, we’ll have thousands of industry leaders from across the globe coming together to network and collaborate.

Complete virtual meetings platform: Send messages to connect one-on-one with your fellow attendees. Schedule meetings and use a virtual private meeting room to chat.

Full virtual exhibition: Showcasing exhibitors, search for the latest services and technology solutions from your desk, watch demo videos and the ability to share your virtual business card.

View more info and register for the FREE virtual Responsible Business Week.

