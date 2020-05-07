By Terry Slavin on May 7, 2020

One big lesson for business from the Covid-19 crisis is the importance of safeguarding biodiversity in their supply chains in order to prevent future pandemics

In this month's 74-page issue of Ethical Corporation we do a deep dive into the impact of Covid-19 on sustainability. In the infographic below we sum up some of the takeaways from Angeli Mehta's feature on how Covid-19 has illuminated the business risks from failure to protect biodiversity. You can read the entire article here and download the digital pdf of the magazine for free here

 

 

zero deforestation  One Health  CITES  conservation 

