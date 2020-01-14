Join this complimentary one-hour debate on Wednesday 29th January at 12:00 GMT

There’s increasing pressure for business to communicate its actions, vision and impactin a way simplified manner that engages key audiences whilstdemonstrating integrity and leadership. We will host a one-hour webinar[AU1] with four senior leaders sharing their practical ideas on how to approach this complex issue. Join us on Wednesday 29th January at 12:00GMT / 13:00 CET for our free online webinar with: Dr. Kai Rolker, Head of Group Communications, Clarian, Camilla Guiguer, Global Sustainability Engagement Manager, Pernod-Ricard, Judith Rahner, Senior Manager Corporate Responsibility Communications, Merckand Tuuli Kousa, Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer, OP Financial Group.