Join this complimentary one-hour debate on 17th December at 12 noon GMT

There's increasing pressure on companies to disclose accurate data on impacts against material social and environmental issues - plus the future risks and opportunities that the company faces. As this pressure builds on companies it's critical that they understand what data to disclose and how best to communicate it.

Ethical Corporation will host a one-hour webinar discussion with five senior leaders discussing different approaches to ESG measurement and disclosure. Hear practical ideas and strategies on how best to approach this challenging topic.

Join us on Tuesday 17 December at 12:00 GMT/13:00 CET for our free online webinar with:

Speakers include:

Robert Sroka, ESG Director and Ethics Officer for CEE, Abris Capital

Colette Grosscurt, Responsible Investment Officer, ACTIAM

Hilde Nordbø, Sustainability Manager, DNB Bank ASA

Sabine Content, Director Corporate & Stakeholder Engagement, GRI

Moderator: Andrea Palmer, Founder and President, NET Impact Amsterdam

Click here to be part of the one-hour discussion



Ahead of the webinar Colette Grosscurt, responsible investment officer at ACTIAM, stated "ESG data is essential for the transition to a sustainable society. More and more investors are working with ESG data to define their strategies, policies and engagements, as well as measure and report their impact on society. The amount of ESG data is growing every year, quality differs per topic and there are no standards yet. In this context, I’ll share insights on how ACTIAM uses ESG data in a way that suits different purposes, with the ultimate aim to achieve that sustainable transition."

Liam Dowd, managing director at Ethical Corporation by Reuters Events, adds "the interest in ESG data, and demands, from investors has grown rapidly over the past 12-18 months. As there is no set way of approaching this, companies are tasked with identifying the most suitable approach for their business and key stakeholders. In this one-hour discussion we look to provide greater clarity to this topic by sharing practical ideas and strategies on how to improve the measurement and disclosure of ESG data."

To be part of the one-hour discussion, click here